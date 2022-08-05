Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 28
2:42 p.m.: Calvin Lee Watkins, 50, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
9:49 p.m.: Travis Lee Bishop, 40, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
July 29
2:24 a.m.: David Lee Archie, 19, Noblesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
7:05 a.m.: Dakota Lee Schmidt, 26, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
10:37 a.m.: Rasheen L. Harris, 41, East Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
4:59 p.m.: Hernandez Victor Perez, 24, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
July 30
12:46 a.m.: Danielle Jakob, 39, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:11 p.m.: Jesse William Stewart, 41, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
11:29 p.m.: John Doe, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception and operating while never obtaining a license (second offense).
Aug. 1
1:42 a.m.: Skylar Payton Westerfeld, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:42 a.m.: Rikkell Jo Clark, 31, Chimacum, Washington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.
5 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
Aug. 2
5:09 p.m.: Ruth C. Woytsek, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
6:39 p.m.: Isaac Lou Wallzs, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
6:39 p.m.: William Wallzs, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and possession of marijuana.
9:07 p.m.: Verdia S. Bayless, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:14 p.m.: Rocky D. Salyers, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Aug. 3
10:39 a.m.: Dalton Dewayne Patterson, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and resisting.
5:14 p.m.: Adam Lee Fischer, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and public intoxication.
7:11 p.m.: Carol Janice Moody, 77, Crestview, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Aug. 4
11:42 p.m.: Joseph A. Weir Sr., 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 29
11:10 a.m.: Cole Worthington Sr., 59, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication.
10:37 p.m.: Marshall B. Robinson, 34, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
11:07 p.m.: Brianna S. Lower, 21, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
July 30
8:24 p.m.: Kimberly D. Coons, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and criminal trespass.
10 p.m.: Ernest E. Harris Jr., 62, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of indecent exposure.
Letts Fire
July 28
12:11 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4628 S CR 450 W. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Jay and Sherry Dunn. Millhousen and Westport Fire was also dispatched.
New Point Fire
July 30
7:14 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 2054 S County Line Road, Batesville.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 29
10:55 p.m.: Aaron W. Durrett, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
July 30
12:08 a.m.: Samantha Williams, 31, Rushville, was on preliminary charges of domestic battery and pointing a firearm.
3:04 a.m.: Brad Aaron Houpt, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
6:27 a.m.: Johnathon Spears, 26, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
5:20 p.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation and interference in the reporting of a crime.
Aug. 2
9:16 p.m.: John David Gill, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 4
5:14 a.m.: Ambria Kelly, 35, Mount Olivet, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while never possession a driver’s license.
1:03 p.m.: Hunter Michael Thomas Jones, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct.
8:04 p.m.: Ashley Dawn Chappelow, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of vehicle theft and possession of paraphernalia.
Aug. 5
5:54 a.m.: Dillon Blayne Lewis, 22, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Westport Fire
Aug. 1
7:20 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8615 E CR 1300 N.
