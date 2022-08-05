Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 28

2:42 p.m.: Calvin Lee Watkins, 50, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

9:49 p.m.: Travis Lee Bishop, 40, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

July 29

2:24 a.m.: David Lee Archie, 19, Noblesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:05 a.m.: Dakota Lee Schmidt, 26, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

10:37 a.m.: Rasheen L. Harris, 41, East Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

4:59 p.m.: Hernandez Victor Perez, 24, address not listed, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

July 30

12:46 a.m.: Danielle Jakob, 39, address not listed, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

11:11 p.m.: Jesse William Stewart, 41, St. Paul, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

11:29 p.m.: John Doe, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of deception and operating while never obtaining a license (second offense).

Aug. 1

1:42 a.m.: Skylar Payton Westerfeld, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

11:42 a.m.: Rikkell Jo Clark, 31, Chimacum, Washington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of stolen property.

5 p.m.: Kristopher Allen Smith, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Aug. 2

5:09 p.m.: Ruth C. Woytsek, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

6:39 p.m.: Isaac Lou Wallzs, 21, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

6:39 p.m.: William Wallzs, 19, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and possession of marijuana.

9:07 p.m.: Verdia S. Bayless, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

9:14 p.m.: Rocky D. Salyers, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

Aug. 3

10:39 a.m.: Dalton Dewayne Patterson, 23, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and resisting.

5:14 p.m.: Adam Lee Fischer, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and public intoxication.

7:11 p.m.: Carol Janice Moody, 77, Crestview, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Aug. 4

11:42 p.m.: Joseph A. Weir Sr., 64, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 29

11:10 a.m.: Cole Worthington Sr., 59, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and public intoxication.

10:37 p.m.: Marshall B. Robinson, 34, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

11:07 p.m.: Brianna S. Lower, 21, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

July 30

8:24 p.m.: Kimberly D. Coons, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting and criminal trespass.

10 p.m.: Ernest E. Harris Jr., 62, Cedar Grove, was arrested on a preliminary charge of indecent exposure.

Letts Fire

July 28

12:11 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4628 S CR 450 W. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Jay and Sherry Dunn. Millhousen and Westport Fire was also dispatched.

New Point Fire

July 30

7:14 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 2054 S County Line Road, Batesville.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 29

10:55 p.m.: Aaron W. Durrett, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.

July 30

12:08 a.m.: Samantha Williams, 31, Rushville, was on preliminary charges of domestic battery and pointing a firearm.

3:04 a.m.: Brad Aaron Houpt, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

6:27 a.m.: Johnathon Spears, 26, Hamilton, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

5:20 p.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation and interference in the reporting of a crime.

Aug. 2

9:16 p.m.: John David Gill, 31, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

Aug. 4

5:14 a.m.: Ambria Kelly, 35, Mount Olivet, Kentucky, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and operating while never possession a driver’s license.

1:03 p.m.: Hunter Michael Thomas Jones, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness and disorderly conduct.

8:04 p.m.: Ashley Dawn Chappelow, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of vehicle theft and possession of paraphernalia.

Aug. 5

5:54 a.m.: Dillon Blayne Lewis, 22, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Westport Fire

Aug. 1

7:20 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 8615 E CR 1300 N.

