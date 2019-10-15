Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
Oct. 14
5:55 p.m.: Richard E. Sanford, 49, Columbus, was arrested at Monfort and North on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
Oct. 14
4:54 p.m.: Battery reported in the 6300 block of N. CR 225 E.
6:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2800 block of S. Ind. 3.
Oct. 15
12:38 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 850 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 14
11:40 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
1:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.
1:38 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.
1:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
4:30 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of N. East Street.
5:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
5:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Monfort and North.
7:41 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
9:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.
10:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street.
Oct. 15
12:12 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
Burney Fire Department
Oct. 14
6:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2800 block of S. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire Department also dispatched.
Letts Fire Department
Oct. 14
2:26 p.m.: Odor investigation/gas leak reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.
