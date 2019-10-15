Decatur County Sheriff’s Department

Arrests

Oct. 14

5:55 p.m.: Richard E. Sanford, 49, Columbus, was arrested at Monfort and North on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

Incidents

Oct. 14

4:54 p.m.: Battery reported in the 6300 block of N. CR 225 E.

6:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2800 block of S. Ind. 3.

Oct. 15

12:38 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1000 block of S. CR 850 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 14

11:40 a.m.: Illegal dumping reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

1:31 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street.

1:38 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Montgomery Road.

1:39 p.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

4:30 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 1200 block of N. East Street.

5:20 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.

5:55 p.m.: Drug investigation reported at Monfort and North.

7:41 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.

9:06 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 900 block of N. Anderson Street.

10:46 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street.

Oct. 15

12:12 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.

Burney Fire Department

Oct. 14

6:17 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 2800 block of S. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire Department also dispatched.

Letts Fire Department

Oct. 14

2:26 p.m.: Odor investigation/gas leak reported in the 8800 block of S. Ind. 3.

