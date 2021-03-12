Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Batesville Police Dept.
March 11
2:39 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 229 and Six Pine Ranch Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
March 11
1:13 p.m.: Hadley D. Sellers, 59, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:25 p.m.: Lance A.Campbell, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
2:42 p.m.: Dewayne E. Bisbee, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, resisting and disorderly conduct.
2:42 p.m.: Jaylene S. Bisbee, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and minor in possession of alcohol.
Incidents
March 10
7:29 a.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 7700 block of N. Ind. 3.
March 11
1:03 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth St.
10:48 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Michigan and Main.
6:09 p.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.
Greensburg Police Dept.
March 10
10:24 a.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 1300 block of N. Liberty Circle E.
2:01 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. McKee St.
2:04 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at Kole and Hessler
2:08 p.m.: Disorderly person reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Dr.
2:45 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 800 block of E. Randall St.
4:04 p.m: Leaving the scene accident reported in the 500 block of W. Main St.
7:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashord Dr.
March 11
1:03 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 400 block of E. Fifth St.
12:57 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1400 block of W. Ashford Dr.
5:01 p.m.: Battery reported in the 400 block of E. Montgomery Road.
6:09 pm.: Crash type unknown reported on I-74 at westbound MM 127.
6:20 p.m.: Property damage accident reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 129.
Ripley Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
March 10
8:54 a.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 300 block of W. Carr St., Milan.
11:33 a.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 129 and Adams St., Versailles.
12:09 p.m.: Property damage accident reported in the 400 block of S. Warpath Dr., Milan.
2:56 p.m.: Firearms concern reported in the 200 block of N. Monroe St., Versailles.
11:18 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of Leslie St.,Osgood.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
March 8
3:16 p.m.: John Edward Downs, 63, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
March 9
4:47 a.m.: James David Frank, 48, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/receiving stolen property.
11:19 a.m.: Joseph S. Denton, 53, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
10:09 p.m.: Tonya K. Vest, 40 Bloomington, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
March 10
8:40 a.m.: Christopher Douglass Spivey, 35, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of violation of a community correction place.
10:59 a.m.: Andrew Clayton Turner, 22, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:47 a.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft/receiving stolen property.
12:12 p.m.: Damen A. Sampson, 41, Columbus, was arrested on two unspecified warrants and an unspecified writ of attachment.
12:25 p.m.: Patrick Levi Burris, 34, Middletown, was arrested on an unspecified writ of attachment.
2:05 p.m.: Jason R. Abbott, 37, Middletown, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, battery, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
March 11
10:41 a.m.: Thomas Lee James Walston, 29, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and revoking bail bond.
12:14 p.m.: Joshua R. Kueffler, 28, Juneau, Wisconsin, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.
10:49 p.m.: Rowdy Dakota Congleton, 26, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated/endangerment, driving under the influence, and possession of paraphernalia.
Westport Fire Dept.
March 10
11:20 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported in the 8600 block of E. CR 1300 N., Jennings Co.
