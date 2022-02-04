Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 2

9:45 a.m.: Troy D. Nordhoff, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

11:38 a.m.: Wayne Edward Roosa, 60, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

2:59 p.m.: Cody Arlis McQueary, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 3

2:12 p.m.: Dennis J. Raquet, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

St. Paul Fire

Feb. 2

4:48 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 402 Maple Court.

