Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 2
9:45 a.m.: Troy D. Nordhoff, 58, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:38 a.m.: Wayne Edward Roosa, 60, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:59 p.m.: Cody Arlis McQueary, 27, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 3
2:12 p.m.: Dennis J. Raquet, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
St. Paul Fire
Feb. 2
4:48 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 402 Maple Court.
