Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 13
8:32 p.m.: Anita Marie Wieczkowski, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
9:31 p.m.: Gregory S. Taylor, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and driving while suspended with a prior.
11:32 p.m.: Donald Ray Bell II, 46, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 14
12:19 p.m.: Christopher Michael Barnes, 45, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
