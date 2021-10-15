Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Oct. 13

8:32 p.m.: Anita Marie Wieczkowski, 60, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

9:31 p.m.: Gregory S. Taylor, 56, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and driving while suspended with a prior.

11:32 p.m.: Donald Ray Bell II, 46, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Oct. 14

12:19 p.m.: Christopher Michael Barnes, 45, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you