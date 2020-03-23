Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 20
6:43 p.m.: Andrea J. Houston, 24, Brookville, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependant child, possession of cocaine/narcotics, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
6:43 p.m.: James R. Jordan, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance and possession of meth.
7:10 p.m.: Harley Davidson Pasley, 27, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.
7:50 p.m.: Brad A. Boyd, 45, Hope, was arrested at CR 500 W. and 1300 S. on an unspecified warrant.
7:50 p.m.: Anthony W. Halberstadt, 39, Columbus, was arrested at CR 500 W. and 1300 S. on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
8:33 p.m.: Damion Driscoll, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street on preliminary charges of robbery, visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
8:33 p.m.: Sierra Elizabeth Marie M. Moore, 21, Westport, was arrested in the 100 block of S. Franklin Street on preliminary charges of robbery and visiting a common nuisance.
March 21
9:33 a.m.: Kyra L. Haley, 19, St. Paul, was arrested in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of minor in possession of alcohol.
2:48 p.m.: Christopher Lee Schweinhart, 41, Columbus, was arrested in the 900 block of W. Fourth Street on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana/hashish, possession of marijuana/hashish with a prior conviction, and possession of paraphernalia.
9:18 p.m.: Gregory Michael Robbins, 20, Greensburg, was arrested at Carver and Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
9:40 p.m.: Kalon A. Wilder, 37, Edinburgh, was arrested in the 1000 block of N. Lincoln Street on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
March 22
12:41 a.m.: Timothy Christian Rushton, 48, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
March 20
8:06 a.m.: Road closure reported on CR 650 N. from Ind. 3 to CR 150 E.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 21
8:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
March 22
7:49 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 500 block of W. Parkside Drive.
10:50 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Central and Lincoln.
