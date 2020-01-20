Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Jan. 17
3:25 p.m.: Colton James Imel, 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.
4:16 p.m.: Allen M. Keihn, 28, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of S. East Street on an unspecified warrant.
5:25 p.m.: Georgette Sue Collins, 38, Columbus, was arrested in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3 on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and intimidation.
Jan. 18
5:45 p.m.: Zachary Douglas McQueary, 22, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of W. Main Street on an unspecified warrant.
6:08 p.m.: Ethan David Hall, 42, Columbus, was arrested at Ind. 3 and CR 250 W. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
6:12 p.m.: Dexter Lincoln, 46, New Albany, was arrested at Carver and Fifth on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
7:55 p.m.: Matthew J. Beekman, 46, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of N. East Street on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Jan. 19
12:13 p.m.: Rodney C. Walls, 52, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:36 p.m.: Tess Ann Luers, 20, Greensburg, was arrested in the 800 block of W. 15th Street on an unspecified warrant.
1:34 p.m.: Alicia Lynn Gibbs, 39, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of an accident and resisting law enforcement.
8:15 p.m.: Stephen Bernard Wessel, 29, Greensburg, was arrested at Lincoln and Fifth on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Incidents
Jan. 17
4:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 430 W.
5:59 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. CR 400 S.
Jan. 18
1:04 a.m.: Battery reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Jan. 17
7:31 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
5:25 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of N. Ind. 3.
5:59 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1600 block of W. CR 400 S.
Jan. 18
8:27 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
11:27 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1000 block of E. Maureen Road.
3 p.m.: Fraud reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
7:13 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
7:55 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of N. East Street.
8 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 1300 block of W. Main Street.
9:56 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of W. Hendricks Street.
Jan. 19
12:32 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 200 block of W. Washington Street.
1:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road.
3:50 p.m.: Theft reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
St. Paul Marshal
Jan. 17
4:53 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 3100 block of N. CR 430 W.
Westport Marshal
Jan. 17
6:06 p.m.: Death investigation reported in the 100 block of N. Shady Lane.
6:59 p.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of S. West Street.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Department
Jan. 17
5:49 p.m.: Brush fire reported at Ind. 3 and CR 500 N.
