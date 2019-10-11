Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 10
10:03 a.m.: Robert Scott Lillie, 29, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
11:08 a.m.: Briant James Richey, 42, St. Paul, was arrested in the 6800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on a preliminary charge of parole revocation.
1:32 p.m.: Darrell L. Manning, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of parole violation.
Oct. 11
12:24 a.m.: Timothy Wolford, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Incidents
Oct. 10
10:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
8:06 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7400 block of N. CR 400 W.
9:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2400 block of E. CR 820 S.
Oct. 11
12:22 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 10
6:38 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.
10:31 a.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.
2:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
3:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.
4:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.
8:02 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
8:35 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.
Westport Marshal
Oct. 10
10:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Ind. 3.
4:22 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Main and Dean.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 10
10:31 a.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.
Westport Fire Department
Oct. 10
4:22 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Main and Dean, Westport.
9:32 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
