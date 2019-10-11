Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Oct. 10

10:03 a.m.: Robert Scott Lillie, 29, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

11:08 a.m.: Briant James Richey, 42, St. Paul, was arrested in the 6800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421 on a preliminary charge of parole revocation.

1:32 p.m.: Darrell L. Manning, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on two preliminary charges of parole violation.

Oct. 11

12:24 a.m.: Timothy Wolford, 42, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Moscow Road on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

Incidents

Oct. 10

10:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.

8:06 p.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 7400 block of N. CR 400 W.

9:55 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2400 block of E. CR 820 S.

Oct. 11

12:22 a.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 1050 W.

Greensburg Police Department

Oct. 10

6:38 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street.

10:31 a.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.

2:16 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

3:20 p.m.: Theft reported in the 1800 block of N. Broadway Street.

4:19 p.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. Franklin Street.

8:02 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.

8:35 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 800 block of E. Randall Street.

Westport Marshal

Oct. 10

10:49 a.m.: Theft reported in the 100 block of N. Ind. 3.

4:22 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Main and Dean.

Greensburg Fire Department

Oct. 10

10:31 a.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 300 block of W. Forsythe Street.

Westport Fire Department

Oct. 10

4:22 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at Main and Dean, Westport.

9:32 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

