Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Burney Fire Dept.

Aug. 13

10:15 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 46 and CR 600 W.

Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.

Aug. 14

11:21 a.m.: Mutual assistance on an out of country fire (Rush County’s 1000 S.)

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

Aug. 13

3:17 p.m.: John Thomas NcEwan, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:20 p.m.: Rafael Nmi Chavez, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating a motor vehicle while never having obtained a driver’s license (second offense).

Aug. 14

5:19 p.m.: Jordan Kyle Woolston, 44, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

7:11 p.m.: Isaac Lane Robbins, 28, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

7:54 p.m.: John E. Smith, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated.

11:48 p.m.: Joseph M. Evans, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

Aug. 13

10:54 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.

4:28 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.

St. Paul Fire Dept.

Aug. 15

9:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Franklin Street.

