Burney Fire Dept.
Aug. 13
10:15 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported at Ind. 46 and CR 600 W.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
Aug. 14
11:21 a.m.: Mutual assistance on an out of country fire (Rush County’s 1000 S.)
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 13
3:17 p.m.: John Thomas NcEwan, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:20 p.m.: Rafael Nmi Chavez, 18, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a handgun without a license, possession of marijuana/hashish, and operating a motor vehicle while never having obtained a driver’s license (second offense).
Aug. 14
5:19 p.m.: Jordan Kyle Woolston, 44, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.
7:11 p.m.: Isaac Lane Robbins, 28, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
7:54 p.m.: John E. Smith, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and operating while intoxicated.
11:48 p.m.: Joseph M. Evans, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
Aug. 13
10:54 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of S. Monfort Street.
4:28 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 500 block of N. Broadway Street.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
Aug. 15
9:10 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 600 block of E. Franklin Street.
