Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 7
4:22 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 148 E. CR 580 N.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 5
10:47 a.m.: Grant Thomas Huber, 24, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:22 p.m.: Benjamin Michael Elkins, 32, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
9:22 p.m.: Ashley Reannette Jackson, 30, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Nov. 6
11:26 a.m.: Brett A. Olson, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
6:12 p.m.: Bradley James Newhouse, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
Nov. 7
6:26 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, intimidation and public intoxication.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 3
1:35 p.m.: Desiree E. Callahan, 30, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:42 p.m.: Joshua A. King, 40, Sidney, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Nov. 4
3:30 p.m.: Lauren L. Collins, 33, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
Nov. 7
3:43 p.m.: Paige R. Christenberry, 20, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 5
4 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 324 S. Franklin Street.
Nov. 6
5:03 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1034 E. Crown Point.
Nov. 7
2:15 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 117 S. Anderson Street.
New Point Fire
Nov. 6
10:55 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 9114 E. CR 150 S.
Westport Fire
Nov. 7
10:26 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at South Decatur Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.