Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Clarksburg Fire

Nov. 7

4:22 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 148 E. CR 580 N.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 5

10:47 a.m.: Grant Thomas Huber, 24, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

9:22 p.m.: Benjamin Michael Elkins, 32, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

9:22 p.m.: Ashley Reannette Jackson, 30, Columbus, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Nov. 6

11:26 a.m.: Brett A. Olson, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

6:12 p.m.: Bradley James Newhouse, 30, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

Nov. 7

6:26 p.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 63, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, intimidation and public intoxication.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 3

1:35 p.m.: Desiree E. Callahan, 30, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

7:42 p.m.: Joshua A. King, 40, Sidney, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

Nov. 4

3:30 p.m.: Lauren L. Collins, 33, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

Nov. 7

3:43 p.m.: Paige R. Christenberry, 20, Metamora, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

Greensburg Fire

Nov. 5

4 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 324 S. Franklin Street.

Nov. 6

5:03 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1034 E. Crown Point.

Nov. 7

2:15 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 117 S. Anderson Street.

New Point Fire

Nov. 6

10:55 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 9114 E. CR 150 S.

Westport Fire

Nov. 7

10:26 a.m.: Controlled burn reported at South Decatur Elementary School.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you