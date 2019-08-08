Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 7
3:47 p.m.: Robert D. Tice, 50, Greensburg, was arrested in the 900 block of S. CR 850 W. on an unspecified warrant.
5:47 p.m.: Jonathan Dean Russell, 42, North Vernon, was arrested at Dean and Ind. 3 on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
11:03 p.m.: Byron Stewart Showes, 58, San Francisco, California, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 132 on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
11:03 p.m.: Susan Louise Stake, 48, San Francisco, California, was arrested on I-74 at westbound MM 132 on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
Aug. 7
12:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.
1:07 p.m.: Fight reported in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
5:51 p.m.: Brush fire reported at CR 550 E. and S. U.S. Hwy. 421.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 7
6:48 a.m.: Vehicle theft reported in the 2000 block of N. Northgate Drive.
9:49 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
9:50 a.m.: Battery reported in the 1000 block of E. Central Avenue.
12:30 p.m.: 12:30 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.
9:03 p.m.: Domestic reported at Lincoln and Washington.
9:27 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
10:25 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 100 block of S. Michigan Avenue.
11:03 p.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at westbound MM 132.
Aug. 8
3:06 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of N. Broadway Street.
Clarksburg Fire
Aug. 7
1:36 p.m.: Fire alarm reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3, at North Decatur High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.