Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 26

8:43 a.m.: Daniel James Stratton, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.

11:54 a.m.: Jessica Nicole Hauk, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and theft.

2:45 p.m. Elijah B. Paul, 44, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

4:31 p.m.: Jalen Christopher Kemmerlin, 20, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.

Greensburg Fire

April 27

7:03 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 128. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.

4:44 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 507 S. Michigan Avenue.

New Point Fire

April 26

11:31 a.m.: Brush fire reported along I-74 at westbound milemarker 141.

