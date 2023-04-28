Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 26
8:43 a.m.: Daniel James Stratton, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
11:54 a.m.: Jessica Nicole Hauk, 30, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and theft.
2:45 p.m. Elijah B. Paul, 44, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
4:31 p.m.: Jalen Christopher Kemmerlin, 20, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
Greensburg Fire
April 27
7:03 a.m.: Injury accident reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 128. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.
4:44 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 507 S. Michigan Avenue.
New Point Fire
April 26
11:31 a.m.: Brush fire reported along I-74 at westbound milemarker 141.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.