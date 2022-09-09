Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Sept. 8
6:01 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 6049 County Line Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 7
10:03 p.m.: Steven D. Buchholz, 68, Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and possession of marijuana.
Sept. 8
1:03 a.m.: Donald W. Gill, 43, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, resisting, and operating while intoxicated (with a prior).
5:40 p.m.: Michael Ross Fix, 37, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:39 p.m.: Joshua Caine Ferguson, 20, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, public intoxication, and minor in possession of alcohol.
Greensburg Fire
Sept. 7
2:55 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 136. New Point Fire was also dispatched.
