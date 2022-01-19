Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Burney Fire
Jan. 17
5:48 p.m.: EMS childbirth reported at 4391 S. CR 750 W.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 18
1:45 a.m.: Blake A. Sumler, 33, Underwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, failure to appear, possession of a narcotic, possession of meth, and possession of a controlled substance.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 10
10:47 a.m.: Kelly M. Neville, 33, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
11:55 a.m.: Shana A. Hulsey, 33, Kokomo, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 11
1:10 p.m.: David W. Allen, 42, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior and possession of cocaine or a narcotic.
10:40 p.m.: Timothy R. Dean, 28, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 12
9 a.m.: Bethany A. McKenney, 27, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:05 a.m.: Zachary J. Burkhart, 30, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual violent predator duty to notify violation and an unspecified writ.
3:10 p.m.: Donald R. Church, 39, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
Jan. 14
1:10 p.m.: William D. Wooten, 54, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
9:29 p.m.: Justin R. Offill, 32, Eaton, Ohio, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and two counts of possession of stolen property.
Jan. 15
1:15 p.m.: Thomas G. Walton, 58, New Port Richey, Florida, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 16
5:25 a.m.: Kevin M. Hayes, 59, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9 a.m.: Dustin L. Gabbard, 36, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:36 p.m.: Christian P. Anderson, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and public intoxication.
8:19 p.m.: Randal S. Mullins, 36, Metamora, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery, strangulation and confinement.
Jan. 17
10:30 a.m.: Brian E. Burris, 41, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Jan. 18
10:25 a.m.: Timothy B. Estridge, 48, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
3:15 p.m.: Dustin P. Riggle, 35, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended with a prior, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and manufacturing/dealing meth.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 17
1:47 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 2100 block of N. Fleetwood Dr.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Jan. 17
11:40 a.m.: Ashley R. Baughman, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Jan. 18
11:12 a.m.: Haley Renee Gilmour, 29, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:30 p.m.: Alice Nadine Patterson, 50, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:03 p.m.: Aaron S. Hopping, 39, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Jan. 19
4:26 a.m.: Sandra L. Romans, 55, Hanover, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
