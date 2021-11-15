Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 12
9:17 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 6931 E. CR 620 N., Greensburg. Tax records show it is owned by the 6931 East County Road 620 North Land Trust. New Point Fire Department was also dispatched to the scene.
Nov. 13
9:44 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9191 Long Branch Road. No additional information was found regarding this incident.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 12
6:11 p.m.: Steven E. White, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
6:42 p.m.: Steven Tanner Baldwin, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 13
12:25 a.m.: Francisco H. Cazares, 55, Anderson, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 14
12:21 a.m.: Matthew T. Peters, 33, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Nov. 15
12:13 a.m.: Ihsan Ibn Jibreel Phillips, 37, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Oct. 16
2:31 p.m.: Andrew Jay Lines, 51, Knightstown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession/use of a Legend drug, and possession of paraphernalia.
Oct. 19
6:18 p.m.: Randall Lea Clem, 33, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft/receiving stolen property, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and probation violation.
Oct. 21
10:29 a. m.: Ashlie Gosnell, 27, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Oct. 22
9:48 a.m.: James Edward Foster, 35, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
4:06 p.m.: Daniel Carrillo, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended.
Oct. 26
11:08 p.m.: Stepheny Ann Fisher, 59, Glenwood, was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated.
Oct. 29
9:41 p.m.: Jessica N. Hunter, Arlington, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Nov. 1
10:39 a. m.: Stonie A. Humphrey, 51, Greenfield, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:03 a. m.: Robert Scott Geise, 35, Raliegh, was arrested on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependant, aggravated battery, and possession of meth.
Nov. 2
5:59 p.m.: Alexandra Moore Duggan, 25, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated, and driving under the influence.
Nov. 3
4:11 p.m.: Mackenzie Taylor Griffin, 25, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of dealing meth.
Nov. 4
4:08 p.m.: Jeremy L. Johnson, 45, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 7
10:01 p.m.: Winright Allen Ingram, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and mischief.
Nov. 8
3:06 p.m.: Lee Victorro French, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:10 p.m.: Kain Demetrius Leining, 18, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of minor consumption of alcohol, burglary, residential entry, theft/receiving stolen property, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Nov. 9
10:14 p.m.: Brianna Renay Davis, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependant.
Nov. 10
3:43 p.m.: Desiree J. Kwisz, 37, Knightstown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:49 p.m.: Vada Ann Holtzel, 24, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:19 p.m.: Chelan Kennedy, 39, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of counterfeiting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.