Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 21
2:17 p.m.: John Vincent Collins, 25, Port Branch, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:31 p.m.: Gregory Scott Ruble, 49, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 22
3:06 a.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
3:24 a.m.: Alejandro R. Chavez, 48, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:14 a.m.: Jessica Lynn Brackett, 34, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:14 a.m.: Christopher M. Lee, 37, Lake McCoy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.
2:13 p.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 30, Hope, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:24 p.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 36, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 17
9:31 p.m.: Justin A. Hayes, 38, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Feb. 19
3:40 a.m.: Destiny L. Williams, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.
3:40 a.m.: Megan R. Williams, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.
Feb. 20
1:48 a.m.: Courtney L. Teppe, 20, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and resisting.
11:17 a.m.: Jesse A. Conn, 31, Brookville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
2:40 p.m.: Benjamin L. Brown, 41, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:18 p.m.: Kenneth I. Peters, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Feb. 21
12:30 p.m.: Austin W. Horton, 26, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
2:20 p.m.: James K. Towles, 27, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
3:45 p.m.: Dakota J. Scott, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.
4:13 p.m.: Jesse L. Schell, 37, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:27 p.m.: Jessica M. Broering, 37, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Feb. 22
12:43 a.m.: Teresa S. Thomas, 47, Aurora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of marijuana.
11:21 a.m.: Kimberly A. Reiff, 59, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacturing meth, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 21
12:56 p.m.: Raymond C. Messer, 42, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 18
7:20 p.m.: Kyle M. Wise, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been deemed a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Feb. 20
12:53 p.m.: Sylvia Mae Knight, 24, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of bond revocation.
12:57 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 28, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
5:43 p.m.: Rachael Marie Barrett, 37, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
6:56 p.m.: Bart W. Wade, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been deemed a lifetime habitual traffic violator.
Feb. 21
10:15 a.m.: Jacob Arthur Robinson, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
1:53 p.m.: Amber Rae Young, 32, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
4:18 p.m.: Brandon S. Simmermon, 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
Feb. 22
2:07 p.m.: John George Henry Sheets, 26, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependant.
Feb. 23
1:08 a.m.: Eric Dewayne Cox, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
