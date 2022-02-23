Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 21

2:17 p.m.: John Vincent Collins, 25, Port Branch, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:31 p.m.: Gregory Scott Ruble, 49, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 22

3:06 a.m.: Bradly Virgil Fenker, 25, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

3:24 a.m.: Alejandro R. Chavez, 48, Milroy, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:14 a.m.: Jessica Lynn Brackett, 34, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:14 a.m.: Christopher M. Lee, 37, Lake McCoy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of assisting a criminal.

2:13 p.m.: Jordan Cassidy Cowan, 30, Hope, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

3:24 p.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 36, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 17

9:31 p.m.: Justin A. Hayes, 38, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

Feb. 19

3:40 a.m.: Destiny L. Williams, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.

3:40 a.m.: Megan R. Williams, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a syringe.

Feb. 20

1:48 a.m.: Courtney L. Teppe, 20, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery against a public safety official, disorderly conduct, and resisting.

11:17 a.m.: Jesse A. Conn, 31, Brookville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

2:40 p.m.: Benjamin L. Brown, 41, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

3:18 p.m.: Kenneth I. Peters, 18, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

Feb. 21

12:30 p.m.: Austin W. Horton, 26, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

2:20 p.m.: James K. Towles, 27, Laurel, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

3:45 p.m.: Dakota J. Scott, 31, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified writ.

4:13 p.m.: Jesse L. Schell, 37, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

6:27 p.m.: Jessica M. Broering, 37, Lawrenceburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Feb. 22

12:43 a.m.: Teresa S. Thomas, 47, Aurora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant as well as preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a syringe, and possession of marijuana.

11:21 a.m.: Kimberly A. Reiff, 59, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of manufacturing meth, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 21

12:56 p.m.: Raymond C. Messer, 42, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 18

7:20 p.m.: Kyle M. Wise, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been deemed a lifetime habitual traffic violator.

Feb. 20

12:53 p.m.: Sylvia Mae Knight, 24, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of bond revocation.

12:57 p.m.: Ernest Lee Knight, 28, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.

5:43 p.m.: Rachael Marie Barrett, 37, Richmond, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

6:56 p.m.: Bart W. Wade, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating after having been deemed a lifetime habitual traffic violator.

Feb. 21

10:15 a.m.: Jacob Arthur Robinson, 30, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

1:53 p.m.: Amber Rae Young, 32, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

4:18 p.m.: Brandon S. Simmermon, 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

Feb. 22

2:07 p.m.: John George Henry Sheets, 26, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of pointing a firearm and neglect of a dependant.

Feb. 23

1:08 a.m.: Eric Dewayne Cox, 32, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.

