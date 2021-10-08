Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 6
9:34 a.m.: Libby Jane Henningsen, 24, Hartsville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:02 p.m.: Mario Noe Claros Hernandez, 30, Noblesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of reckless driving and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 6
7:52 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 801 N. Lincoln Street.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 6
12:10 p.m.: Scott C. McNeelan II, 29, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
1:42 p.m.: Joseph E. Broughton, 28, Batavia, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:23 p.m.: Alexander R. Nolting, 31, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Oct. 7
12:30 p.m.: Christopher R. Allison, 29, Holton, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:49 p.m.: Gary T. Holman, 31, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:51 p.m.: Curtis Couch, 28, Plainfield, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia.
6:28 p.m.: Sarah A. Boese, 37, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of obstruction.
Westport Fire
Oct. 6
3:38 p.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 4530 E. CR 900 N.
