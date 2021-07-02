Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Vol. Fire Dept.
July 2
12:37 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 600 block of NW Santee Drive.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
June 30
7:19 a.m.: Timothy Wolfe, 52, Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:14 a.m.: Robert Lee Stinson, 32, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
9:07 a.m.: Dustin Adam Amy, 36, New Albany, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
12:46 p.m.: Tiffany Renee Gothburgh, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
July 1
10:01 p.m.: Jeremiah Robert Colley, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
July 1
9:46 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
