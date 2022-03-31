Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

March 30

3:51 p.m.: Larry J. Wicker, 36, Shelbyville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.

9:35 p.m.: James Robert Howard, 6;9, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

March 30

12:03 p.m.: Kenton W. Graham, 31, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

