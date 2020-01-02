Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Dec. 31
6:23 a.m.: Edward Eugene Brown III, 23, Greensburg, was arrested at CR 850 W. and 200 S. on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
11:16 a.m.: Trent E. Burchett, 30, Greensburg, was arrested in the 400 block of E. North Street on two unspecified warrants.
6:39 p.m.: Nathan P. Runnebohm, 39, Shelbyville, was arrested at Michigan and West on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:38 p.m.: David E. Burton, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of E. North Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, strangulation, confinement, and interfering with the reporting of a crime.
Jan. 1
12:38 a.m.: Jared Terry Cullen, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
2:44 a.m.: Michael James Keller, 24, Brookville, was arrested in the 800 block of E. Barachel Lane on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Incidents
Dec. 31
4:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 125.
8:19 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
9:03 p.m.: Domestic reported at CR 500 E. and 640 N.
9:56 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 N.
Greensburg Police Department
Dec. 31
3:46 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 200 block of W. North Street.
4:17 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 2000 block of N. Magnolia Court.
5:08 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
8:19 p.m.: Fight reported in the 900 block of N. Broadway Street.
10:38 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 700 block of E. North Street.
Jan. 1
12:14 a.m.: Shots fired reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
12:38 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 2100 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
4:26 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
12:52 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
2:15 p.m.: Disturbance reported at Central and Davidson.
4:40 p.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 100 block of W. Anderson Street.
9:57 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 100 block of W. Sheridan Street.
Jan. 2
1:09 a.m.: Sex offense reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
Dec. 31
9:45 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 900 block of S. Parkside Drive.
St. Paul Fire Department
Dec. 31
4:47 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 125.
