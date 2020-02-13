Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Feb. 12

10:36 a.m.: Clinton Cole Johnson Jr., 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of credit card fraud.

7:33 p.m.: Jack Anthony Black, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:28 p.m.: Brandi Nichole Tipton, 28, Clay City, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Greensburg Police Department

Feb. 12

11:26 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.

2:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.

3:35 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Eighth Street.

Feb. 13

3:37 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.

Westport Marshal

Feb. 12

7:36 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.

Greensburg Fire Department

Feb. 12

