Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff's Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Feb. 12
10:36 a.m.: Clinton Cole Johnson Jr., 19, Greensburg, was arrested in the 500 block of W. Main Street on a preliminary charge of credit card fraud.
7:33 p.m.: Jack Anthony Black, 26, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:28 p.m.: Brandi Nichole Tipton, 28, Clay City, Kentucky, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Greensburg Police Department
Feb. 12
11:26 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.
2:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
3:35 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 800 block of W. Eighth Street.
Feb. 13
3:37 a.m.: Drug investigation reported on I-74 at eastbound MM 134.
Westport Marshal
Feb. 12
7:36 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of S. Ind. 3.
Greensburg Fire Department
Feb. 12
11:26 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 2100 block of N. Ind. 3.
2:59 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 300 block of N. Carver Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.