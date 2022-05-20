Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 19
1:01 p.m.: Kimberly McGuire, 50, Bloomington, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:57 p.m.: Jonathan B.M. House, 41, Greenwood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:37 p.m.: Samantha J. Owens, 36, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:26 p.m.: Robert Lee Stinson, 33, Osgood, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
5:19 p.m.: Kalon A. Wilder, 39, Edinburgh, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Clarksburg Fire
May 18
1:44 p.m.: Olivia M. Wehmeyer, 38, Milan, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
5:45 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 6800 block of N. Ind. 3. Greensburg and Letts also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 18
11:46 p.m.: Phillip S. Stuart, 31, Batesville, was arrested on an unspecified charge.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 16
1:34 p.m.: Jeremy Michael Seybert, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
2 p.m.: Lee Victorro French, 22, Greenwood, was arrested on preliminary charges of failure to appear, domestic battery, and neglect of a dependant.
May 17
12:33 p.m.: Bret Allan Zell, 30, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a Legend drug or precursor and possession of a controlled substance.
May 18
8:57 a.m.: Lance Douglas Tressler, 37, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
12:17 p.m.: Camryn Scott Matthews, 43, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and probation violation.
2:19 p.m.: Paul Michael Cox, 38, Milroy, was arrested on a writ from drug court.
2:28 p.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal trespass.
8:57 p.m.: Tracey Don Kadri, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended with a prior.
May 19
3:09 a.m.: Jaimy Nathaniel Porter, 45, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
May 20
9:37 a.m.: William Ramon Wooten, 51, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
