Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 15
11:36 a.m.: Quentin Tyler Harris, 23, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:20 p.m.: Jeffrey S. Bates, 49, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
10:13 p.m.: Kimberly M. Mullins, 54, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 16
10:42 a.m.: Cody Adam Sorensen, 25, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
11:20 a.m.: Justin L. Whitham, 41, East Enterprise, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:33 p.m.: Nathan Michael Walker, 33, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
2:59 p.m.: Scott Christopher McNeelan, 29, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:59 p.m.: Jessica Jo LeMaster, 37, Muncie, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of operating after having been ajudged a habitual traffic violator.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 16
4:11 p.m.: Jesus S. Gil-Camarena, 28, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of paraphernalia.
7:32 p.m.: Matthew P. Sears, 44, Aurora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 15
4:03 p.m.: John T. Meek, 49, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of pre-trial release violation, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and invasion of privacy.
Oct. 16
12:50 a.m.: Carmen Jo Mundy, 43, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving under the influence.
2:15 p.m.: Christina Diane Minnick, 44, Wilkinson, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Oct. 24
7:06 p.m.: Zachery Ryan Losey, 23, Greesnburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Oct. 25
6:31 p.m.: Joseph W. McDaniel, 40, Lewisville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Oct. 30
9:59 a.m.: Tyla Jo Orme, 31, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of being a habitual traffic offender.
8:52 p.m.: Trae Wesley Neukam, 29, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of residential entry.
Nov. 1
7:33 p.m.: Ryan Joseph Ruhlman, 38, Rushville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Nov. 4
8:38 a.m.: Randal Gibert Rose, 21, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, dealing meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine/narcotics.
Nov. 5
2:53 p.m.: George Andrew McKenney, 44, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
Nov. 7
8:50 p.m.: Gavan Z. Ruiz, 18, Brownsburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of reckless driving.
Nov. 10
3:39 p.m.: Alisha Rhodes, 29, Boggstown, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:06 p.m.: Tara Elizabeth Myers, 42, Marion, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, false informing/failure to disclose, failure to appear, and probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.