Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 1

1:34 p.m.: Kelsie Paige Dolan, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and burglary.

1:34 p.m.: Chassidy Renee Hubbard, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and burglary.

June 2

12:23 p.m.: Patrick F. Schoettmer, 60, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

8:48 p.m.: Wayne Franklin Burk, 31, Fairland, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 1

3:59 p.m.: Phillip G. Mourey, 43, Bargersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:35 p.m.: Matthew G. Hunt, 46, Fort Thomas, Kansas, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

June 1

11:46 a.m.: Brookelyn Paige Kennedy, 18, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

1:15 p.m.: Robert Craig Taylor, 60, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

3:16 p.m.: Martin Garold Joe Bozarth, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.

3:37 p.m.: Daniel Roy Shroyer, 41, Martinsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

7:02 p.m.: Trai Isaic Ervine, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry and intimidation.

June 2

12:53 a.m.: Jacob Allen Wood, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

