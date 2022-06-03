Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 1
1:34 p.m.: Kelsie Paige Dolan, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and burglary.
1:34 p.m.: Chassidy Renee Hubbard, 29, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery and burglary.
June 2
12:23 p.m.: Patrick F. Schoettmer, 60, Westport, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:48 p.m.: Wayne Franklin Burk, 31, Fairland, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 1
3:59 p.m.: Phillip G. Mourey, 43, Bargersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:35 p.m.: Matthew G. Hunt, 46, Fort Thomas, Kansas, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 1
11:46 a.m.: Brookelyn Paige Kennedy, 18, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
1:15 p.m.: Robert Craig Taylor, 60, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
3:16 p.m.: Martin Garold Joe Bozarth, 42, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
3:37 p.m.: Daniel Roy Shroyer, 41, Martinsville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:02 p.m.: Trai Isaic Ervine, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry and intimidation.
June 2
12:53 a.m.: Jacob Allen Wood, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
