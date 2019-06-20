Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 19
8:15 a.m.: Jerimiah R. Stringer, 38, Shelbyville, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
11:23 a.m.: Kenneth B . Haley, 48, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
1:23 p.m.: Mark Anthony Smith, 35, Westport, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
10:58 p.m.: Ricky Joe Forwalt Jr., 27, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, auto theft, identity deception, and possession of meth.
10:58 p.m.: Rea Dawn Grider, 40, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, theft, auto theft, resisting law enforcement, possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended with a prior.
Incidents
June 19
6:31 a.m.: Burglary reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
11:23 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
Greensburg Police Department
June 19
5:13 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 200 block of N. East Street.
7:53 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1000 block of E. Barachel Lane.
11:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Hendricks Street.
11:23 a.m.: Domestic reported in the 300 block of W. North Street.
2:18 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 200 block of S. Franklin Street.
4:07 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1300 block of N. Park Street.
6:39 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported at Main and Broadway.
8:30 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
10:58 p.m.: Pursuit reported in the 400 block of S. Franklin Street.
June 20
12:23 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 500 block of N. Anderson Street.
Westport Marshal
June 19
2:59 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.