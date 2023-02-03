Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Clarksburg Fire
Feb. 2
8:17 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9031 Longbranch Road.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 1
12:57 p.m.: Amanda Nicole Lehman, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
1 p.m.: Joshua Alan Spaulding, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
3:31 p.m.: Kandy Marie Spurlock, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and disorderly conduct.
9:17 p.m.: Silas Dean Spurlock, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Feb. 2
3:33 p.m.: Trevor L. Fischer, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and fraud.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 31
12:25 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 200 E.
2:10 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 600 E. New Point also dispatched.
2:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 333 S. Franklin Street.
3:42 p.m.: Injury accident reported at S. Michigan and E. McKee Street. Letts also dispatched.
4:02 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at N. Ireland and W. North Street. Letts also dispatched.
8:52 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1659 W. Kole Drive.
10:03 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at S. Ind. 3 and W. Cougar Road. Westport also dispatched.
Feb. 2
10:28 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1058 E. Crown Point Blvd.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 1
8:39 p.m.: Jason Huber, 30, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Jan. 30
10 a.m.: Luther L. Sauls, 34, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Jan. 31
11:20 p.m.: James Earnest Galloway, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting via use of a vehicle, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Feb. 1
10:07 a.m.: Cole Alan Calihan, 25, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.
