Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Clarksburg Fire

Feb. 2

8:17 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 9031 Longbranch Road.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 1

12:57 p.m.: Amanda Nicole Lehman, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

1 p.m.: Joshua Alan Spaulding, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of visiting a common nuisance, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

3:31 p.m.: Kandy Marie Spurlock, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and disorderly conduct.

9:17 p.m.: Silas Dean Spurlock, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Feb. 2

3:33 p.m.: Trevor L. Fischer, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft and fraud.

Greensburg Fire

Jan. 31

12:25 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 200 E.

2:10 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 600 E. New Point also dispatched.

2:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 333 S. Franklin Street.

3:42 p.m.: Injury accident reported at S. Michigan and E. McKee Street. Letts also dispatched.

4:02 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at N. Ireland and W. North Street. Letts also dispatched.

8:52 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1659 W. Kole Drive.

10:03 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at S. Ind. 3 and W. Cougar Road. Westport also dispatched.

Feb. 2

10:28 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1058 E. Crown Point Blvd.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Feb. 1

8:39 p.m.: Jason Huber, 30, Dillsboro, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Jan. 30

10 a.m.: Luther L. Sauls, 34, Richmond, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jan. 31

11:20 p.m.: James Earnest Galloway, 38, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting via use of a vehicle, reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Feb. 1

10:07 a.m.: Cole Alan Calihan, 25, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe and possession of meth.

