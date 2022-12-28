Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 27
10:58 p.m.: Michael Wayne Clark, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and being a habitual traffic violator.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 20
5:49 p.m.: Blake A. Holser, 26, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of conversion.
