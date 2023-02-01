Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Greensburg Fire
Jan. 31
12:25 p.m.: Property damage accident reported at Ind. 46 and CR 200 E.
2:10 p.m.: Injury accident reported in the 1400 block of S. CR 600 E. New Point also dispatched.
2:43 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 333 S. Franklin Street.
3:42 p.m.: Injury accident reported at S. Michigan and E. McKee Street. Letts also dispatched.
4:02 p.m.: Leaving the scene accident reported at N. Ireland and W. North Street. Letts also dispatched.
8:52 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 1659 W. Kole Drive.
10:03 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at S. Ind. 3 and W. Cougar Road. Westport also dispatched.
