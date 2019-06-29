Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Arrests

June 27

9 p.m.: Jerome Michael Calvert, 47, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant alleging failure to appear.

Incidents

9:29 a.m.: Theft reported in the 6500 block of N. Old U.S. Highway 421

5:47 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported in the 3100 block of S. County Road 320 West

6:18 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 5300 block of S. County Road 60 SW

8:25 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street

9:21 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported in the 1800 block of N. County Road 80 NE

11:17 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1300 S/1050 W

Greensburg Police Department

Incidents

2:28 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street

4:28 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported on Michigan/250 N

5:33 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street

5:37 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons Shopping

11:17 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street

June 28

3:40 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Michigan/Carver

4:41 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street

Tags