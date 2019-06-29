Decatur County Sheriff’s Department Arrests
June 27
9 p.m.: Jerome Michael Calvert, 47, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant alleging failure to appear.
Incidents
9:29 a.m.: Theft reported in the 6500 block of N. Old U.S. Highway 421
5:47 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported in the 3100 block of S. County Road 320 West
6:18 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 5300 block of S. County Road 60 SW
8:25 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1600 block of S. West Street
9:21 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported in the 1800 block of N. County Road 80 NE
11:17 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at 1300 S/1050 W
Greensburg Police Department
Incidents
2:28 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street
4:28 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported on Michigan/250 N
5:33 p.m.: Vehicle crash reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street
5:37 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 700 block of Greensburg Commons Shopping
11:17 p.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street
June 28
3:40 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported at Michigan/Carver
4:41 a.m.: Suspicious person/vehicle reported in the 300 block of N. Davidson Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.