Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Dec. 7
3:45 p.m.: Steven C. Adams, 40, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:29 p.m.: Jared Michael Lee, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:47 p.m.: Ronald M. Lodygowski, 43, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
Dec. 8
1:18 a.m.: Pamela Lynn Stephens, 38, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Millhousen Fire
Dec. 8
3:52 a.m.: Brush fire reported in the 12,000 block of S. CR 800 W.
