Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Oct. 31
7:34 a.m.: Randal Lee Kaster, 57, Greensburg, was arrested at Broadway and Ind. 3 on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
10:28 a.m.: Patrick L. Creech, 42, Westport, was arrested in the 300 block of E. Schott Street, Westport on a preliminary charge of intimidation.
5:16 p.m.: Joydi Lee Barnard, 44, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4400 block of W. CR 700 S. on an unspecified warrant.
Incidents
Oct. 31
8:06 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and Floral.
10:28 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of E. Schott Street, Westport.
4 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1600 block of E. Main Street, Westport.
Nov. 1
1:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6400 block of S. CR 220 SW.
Greensburg Police Department
Oct. 31
12:05 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 300 block of E. Tenth Street.
5:17 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1600 block of W. Trimble Drive.
Greensburg Fire Department
Oct. 31
8:06 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Lincoln and Floral.
6:32 p.m.: Fire/weather damage reported at CR 200 E. and 150 N.
Nov. 1
1:19 a.m.: Structure fire reported in the 6400 block of S. CR 220 SW. The Letts, Millhousen and Westport fire departments also were dispatched to the scene.
