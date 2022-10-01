Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 28
9:48 p.m.: Christian Suckrajh Rewti, 47, Miramar, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15% or more.
Sept. 29
5:50 a.m.: Bradley N. McCullough, 47, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry and public intoxication.
7:55 p.m.: David J. Redfern, 54, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended (with a prior).
8:15 p.m.: Kyle Jacob Morris, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Sept. 30
12:20 a.m.: Heather N. Berry, 37, Peru, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a Legend drug or precursor.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 29
9:18 a.m.: Blare A. Woolston, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of burglary.
11:21 a.m.: Heather L. Southerland, 41, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 26
4:50 p.m.: Amber L. Ray, 39, Rushville was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and possession of meth.
11:54 p.m.: Austin Kyle Gage Scott, 24, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of residential entry, battery, and disorderly conduct.
Sept. 27
2:41 p.m.: Jamie Yvonne Bialk, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and strangulation.
Sept. 28
3:38 p.m.: Bryan Eugene Knight, 41, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction and violation of driving conditions.
Sept. 29
8:34 a.m.: Landon Joseph Meckes, 29, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
7:38 p.m.: Thadeus A. Molisse, 30, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, theft, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, and possession of a controlled substance.
7:46 p.m.: Elizabeth K. Fann, 41, Anderson, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, theft, possession of a controlled substance, and operating while never obtaining a license.
