Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and
Clarksburg Fire
Nov. 9
11:44 a.m.: Fire investigation at North Decatur High School, 3127 N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire was also dispatched.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 10
11:30 a.m.: Shannon Craig Howard, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and intimidation.
5:02 p.m.: Parish Robert Earnest Mathis, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
5:02 p.m.: Anthony R. Salyers, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.
11:34 p.m.: William James Edward Hanyard, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and driving while suspended (with a prior).
Greensburg Fire
Nov. 9
12:06 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 1231 S. Millhousen Road.
3:40 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 999 S. Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40. Napoleon and New Point were also dispatched.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Nov. 9
2:34 p.m.: Steve D. Boyd, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
