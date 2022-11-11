Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and

Clarksburg Fire

Nov. 9

11:44 a.m.: Fire investigation at North Decatur High School, 3127 N. Ind. 3. Greensburg Fire was also dispatched.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 10

11:30 a.m.: Shannon Craig Howard, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass and intimidation.

5:02 p.m.: Parish Robert Earnest Mathis, 34, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.

5:02 p.m.: Anthony R. Salyers, 42, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and disorderly conduct.

11:34 p.m.: William James Edward Hanyard, 26, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, and driving while suspended (with a prior).

Greensburg Fire

Nov. 9

12:06 p.m.: Illegal burn reported at 1231 S. Millhousen Road.

3:40 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 999 S. Lake McCoy Drive, Lot 40. Napoleon and New Point were also dispatched.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Nov. 9

2:34 p.m.: Steve D. Boyd, 35, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a firearm by a violent felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

