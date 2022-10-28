Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 26
8:37 p.m.: Laura Faye Perry, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary, residential entry, and theft.
Oct. 27
10:04 p.m.: Michael Taylor Hughes, 24, Fortville, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, and reckless driving.
Greensburg Fire
Oct. 26
12:56 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 117 W. North Street.
Letts Fire
Oct. 26
11:16 p.m.: Structure fire reported at 4441 W. CR 700 S., Greensburg. Tax records indicate this property is owned by Jasper and Connie Wright. Westport Fire was also dispatched.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Oct. 25
10:39 a.m.: John Henry Stanley, 42, New Castle, was arrested on preliminary charges of racketeering, forgery, and theft.
1:13 p.m.: Lance Michael Riley Hazelwood, 28, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating with a controlled substance in the body and battery.
10:30 p.m.: Adam W. Keith, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child less than 16 years of age and disorderly conduct.
Oct. 27
3:43 a.m.: Edward Macallen Varnado, 25, Muncie, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with an ACE of .15 or more.
2:23 p.m.: Dakota Matthew Wagle, 19, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, and disorderly conduct.
