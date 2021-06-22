Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
June 21
9:03 p.m.: Nicholas Edward Lee, 28, Lebanon, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
June 21
4:50 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.
June 22
12:29 a.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
New Point Fire Dept.
June 21
4:50 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.
Westport Fire Dept.
June 21
1:01 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1100 block of N. Kentucky Ave.
