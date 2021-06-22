Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Arrests

June 21

9:03 p.m.: Nicholas Edward Lee, 28, Lebanon, was arrested on preliminary charges of unlawful entry of a motor vehicle and public intoxication.

Greensburg Fire Dept.

June 21

4:50 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.

June 22

12:29 a.m.: Fire/smoke odor reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

New Point Fire Dept.

June 21

4:50 p.m.: Accident, type unknown, reported at Ind. 46 and CR 850 E.

Westport Fire Dept.

June 21

1:01 p.m.: Illegal burn reported in the 1100 block of N. Kentucky Ave.

