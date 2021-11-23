Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 23
12:32 a.m.: Luis Raul Rivera-Torres, 40, Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:59 a.m.: Jessica Lauren Parker, 29, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Nov. 22
9:49 a.m.: Justin H. Yoder, 33, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
12:52 p.m.: Jeremy A. Cramer, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.