Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 23

12:32 a.m.: Luis Raul Rivera-Torres, 40, Cleveland, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:59 a.m.: Jessica Lauren Parker, 29, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Nov. 22

9:49 a.m.: Justin H. Yoder, 33, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

12:52 p.m.: Jeremy A. Cramer, 30, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

