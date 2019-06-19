Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
June 18
7:56 a.m.: Devin Reece Davis, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:30 p.m.: Richard L. Peetz, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:09 p.m.: Melissa Susanne Kuhn, 43, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
9:21 p.m.: James E. Owens, 38, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
June 19
1:15 a.m.: Gregory Allan Lay, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unauthorized entry/vehicle.
Incidents
June 18
6:17 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
9:11 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.
9:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Jackson Street.
Greensburg Police Department
June 18
6:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.
11:24 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of W. Westridge Parkway.
11:53 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.
4:23 p.m .: Burglary reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
4:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
6:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
7:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.
11:12 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.
June 19
1:17 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Franklin Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
June 19
12:05 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street.
