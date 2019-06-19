Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

June 18

7:56 a.m.: Devin Reece Davis, 22, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

1:30 p.m.: Richard L. Peetz, 47, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:09 p.m.: Melissa Susanne Kuhn, 43, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

9:21 p.m.: James E. Owens, 38, Sunman, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

June 19

1:15 a.m.: Gregory Allan Lay, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of unauthorized entry/vehicle.

Incidents

June 18

6:17 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 7300 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.

9:11 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3, Westport.

9:15 p.m.: Drug investigation reported in the 500 block of N. Jackson Street.

Greensburg Police Department

June 18

6:13 a.m.: Theft reported in the 300 block of S. East Street.

11:24 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1100 block of W. Westridge Parkway.

11:53 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 600 block of W. Washington Street.

4:23 p.m .: Burglary reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

4:35 p.m.: Theft reported in the 800 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

6:59 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

7:50 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of N. Anderson Street.

11:12 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street.

June 19

1:17 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of N. Franklin Street.

Greensburg Fire Department

June 19

12:05 a.m.: Fire investigation reported in the 400 block of W. Walnut Street.

