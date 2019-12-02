Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Nov. 29
2:40 p.m.: William Leslie Crank, 23, Laurel, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
10:38 p.m.: Michael David Scudder, 26, Greensburg, was arrested in the 100 block of E. CR 550 N. on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
11:17 p.m.: Jonathon Alan Georgi, 20, Westport, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery.
Nov. 30
12:18 p.m.: Gerald E. Thompson, 56, Madison, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:32 p.m.: Jason A. James, 42, Mooresville, was arrested at Kathy's Way and Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of altered gun identification, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while suspended.
Dec. 1
1:28 a.m.: Richard Earl Lozier, 36, Greensburg, was arrested in the 700 block of W. Ninth Street on a preliminary charge of driving while suspended as well as an unspecified warrant.
2:13 a.m.: Jason A. Holcomb, 44, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of driving while suspended, operating with a B.A.C. of .08 to .15, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
5:25 a.m.: Pena Irbin Hernandez, 25, Lansing, Michigan, was arrested at Greensburg Walmart Super Center on preliminary charges of operating a motor vehicle while having never obtained a driver's license and operating while intoxicated.
1:12 p.m.: Jesse Richard Lynn, 24, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
1:28 p.m.: Oladayo A. Kola-Olaleye, 32, Greensburg, was arrested in the 300 block of W. Shortridge Drive on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
5:16 p.m.: Amanda Rae Jackson, 37, Fresno, California, was arrested in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue on preliminary charges of unauthorized entry of a vehicle, deception/synthetic identification, and public intoxication.
Dec. 2
12:05 a.m.: Carrie Anne Mosier, 23, Kokomo, was arrested on I-74 at eastbound MM 132 on preliminary charges of possession of a hypodermic syringe/needle, theft, vehicle theft, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana/hashish, possession of cocaine/narcotic, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.
Incidents
Nov. 29
11:06 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 400 block of W. Choctaw Trail.
1:57 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 8300 block of W. CR 600 S.
5:17 p.m.: Harassment reported in the 1400 block of W. CR 750 S.
10:38 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. CR 550 N.
10:56 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1800 block of W. CR 1100 S.
Nov. 30
12:04 a.m.: Battery reported in the 700 block of N. Lincoln Street.
1:11 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 12,000 block of S. Ind. 3.
7:55 p.m.: Theft reported in the 200 block of W. Main Street.
10 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Main Street.
11:28 p.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 5700 block of E. CR 640 N.
Dec. 1
6:30 p.m.: Pursuit reported in the 7800 block of N. Old U.S. Hwy. 421.
9:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
Dec. 2
3:37 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Greensburg Police Department
Nov. 29
8:31 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported in the 900 block of W. Hendricks Street.
1:54 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 2000 block of N. Dogwood Court.
4:39 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 300 block of E. North Street.
6:30 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
8:21 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of N. Hamilton Drive.
10:38 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. CR 550 N.
Nov. 30
12:20 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 300 block of E. 10th Street.
1:13 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 700 block of W. Briarwood Way.
9:47 p.m.: Burglary reported in the 600 block of W. Central Avenue.
Dec. 1
2:07 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of W. Walnut Street.
3:58 a.m.: Criminal mischief reported at Moscow Road and Frontage Road.
6:02 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street.
1:44 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 100 block of S. Anderson Street.
7:30 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
7:34 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 700 block of W. 10th Street.
9:37 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 100 block of E. Washington Street.
10:47 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 700 block of N. Broadway Street.
Dec. 2
12:33 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 200 block of W. Hendricks Street.
1:16 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
3:37 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 2000 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
Westport Marshal
Nov. 30
1:16 p.m.: Unauthorized control reported in the 100 block of E. Race Street, Westport.
Burney Fire Department
Nov. 29
1:22 p.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1100 block of N. CR 700 W.
Clarksburg Fire Department
Nov. 29
11:06 a.m.: Vehicle fire reported in the 400 block of W. Choctaw Trail.
3 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at CR 700 E. and 400 N.
Greensburg Fire Department
Nov. 29
8:21 p.m.: Structure fire reported in the 900 block of N. Hamilton Drive.
