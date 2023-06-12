Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 10
3:22 a.m.: Darren D. Weber, 34, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
5:18 a.m.: Romel Antonio Benavides Mendoza, 33, Chicago, Illinois, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while never having a license and operating while intoxicated.
11:43 a.m.: Abidov Sardar, 40, Boca Raton, Florida, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.
7:22 p.m.: Melanie Anne Gibbs, 57, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating with a BAC of .15 or more.
Letts Fire
June 10
6:26 a.m.: Fire mutual aid reported at 2375 N. CR 1050 E.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 11
11:31 p.m.: Andre L. Tillman, 42, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of receiving stolen auto parts.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
June 10
4:45 a.m.: Kyle Hawkins, 21, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction, resisting, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and operating while intoxicated.
12:09 p.m.: Michael Ryan Ramsey, 55, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated with a prior, resisting, driving while suspended with a prior, and operating without proof of financial responsibility.
9:24 p.m.: Glenn J. Mann, 42, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
June 11
3:16 p.m.: Jonathan Dean Gilbert, 34, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
