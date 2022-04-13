Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 11
7:30 a.m.: Jeffery Harold Polk, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation, confinement, rape, and sexual battery.
7:40 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, resisting, and possession of marijuana.
April 12
11:29 a.m.: Lee Victorro French, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on three unspecified warrants and a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 11
4:05 p.m.: Thomas J. Collins, 33, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:08 p.m.: Duane M. Levell, 46, Dillsboro, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:39 p.m.: Brenda L. Brewer, 50, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
Rush Co. Sheriff
Arrests
April 8
9:24 a.m.: Matthew Kyle Blanford, 32, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of animal cruelty.
April 9
2:53 a.m.: Bryan Lee Hundley, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.
9:51 p.m.: James Frank Davis, 49, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.
April 10
10:52 p.m.: Leland Todd Cordle, 53, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated.
April 11
3:43 p.m.: Kaitlynne L. Lambert, 24, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
4:57 p.m.: Keith Robert Cohee, 35, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
6:20 p.m.: Harry A. Mahone Jr., 50, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
8:01 p.m.: Jerry Lane Hill, 60, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.
9:29 p.m.: Kitty Williamson, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and disorderly conduct.
9:37 p.m.: Icy Brooke Ramsey, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
April 12
9:27 a.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and domestic assault.
9:28 a.m.: Nichole Joann Ringley, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and domestic assault.
1:47 p.m.: Randal Gilbert Rose, 21, Laurel, was arrested as a result of revocation of bail.
April 13
2:02 a.m.: Johnny Raye Broadway III, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and probation violation.
