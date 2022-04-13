Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 11

7:30 a.m.: Jeffery Harold Polk, 55, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation, confinement, rape, and sexual battery.

7:40 a.m.: Jerry Lee Jones, 64, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal trespass, resisting, and possession of marijuana.

April 12

11:29 a.m.: Lee Victorro French, 22, Indianapolis, was arrested on three unspecified warrants and a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 11

4:05 p.m.: Thomas J. Collins, 33, Versailles, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

4:08 p.m.: Duane M. Levell, 46, Dillsboro, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:39 p.m.: Brenda L. Brewer, 50, Versailles, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 8

9:24 a.m.: Matthew Kyle Blanford, 32, Milroy, was arrested on a preliminary charge of animal cruelty.

April 9

2:53 a.m.: Bryan Lee Hundley, 26, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery.

9:51 p.m.: James Frank Davis, 49, Glenwood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

April 10

10:52 p.m.: Leland Todd Cordle, 53, Carthage, was arrested on a preliminary charge of driving while intoxicated.

April 11

3:43 p.m.: Kaitlynne L. Lambert, 24, Manilla, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

4:57 p.m.: Keith Robert Cohee, 35, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.

6:20 p.m.: Harry A. Mahone Jr., 50, New Castle, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.

8:01 p.m.: Jerry Lane Hill, 60, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia.

9:29 p.m.: Kitty Williamson, 28, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth and disorderly conduct.

9:37 p.m.: Icy Brooke Ramsey, 24, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

April 12

9:27 a.m.: Brandon Kent Crain, 34, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and domestic assault.

9:28 a.m.: Nichole Joann Ringley, 39, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and domestic assault.

1:47 p.m.: Randal Gilbert Rose, 21, Laurel, was arrested as a result of revocation of bail.

April 13

2:02 a.m.: Johnny Raye Broadway III, 22, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and probation violation.

