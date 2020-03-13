Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 12
8:19 a.m.: Yvonne Marie Wright, 31, St. Paul, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:13 p.m.: Donald Mervin Gambrel, 34, Seymour, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
8:03 p.m.: Daniel Joseph Sparaco, 45, Greensburg, was arrested in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N. on a preliminary charge of confinement.
Incidents
March 12
6:18 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3100 block of E. CR 820 S.
8:03 p.m.: Battery reported in the 4500 block of W. CR 300 N.
Greensburg Police Department
March 12
1:14 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 900 block of E. Colonial Manor Drive.
March 13
2:09 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
3:35 a.m.: Battery reported in the 500 block of W. Main Street.
Greensburg Fire Department
March 12
8:45 a.m.: Controlled burn reported in the 1600 block of W. Park Road.
