Decatur County Sheriff's Department

Arrests

Aug. 21

12:13 p.m.: Abigail Nicole Clemans, 21, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.

12:22 p.m.: Wayne L. Schie, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.

Incidents

Aug. 21

8:23 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. Williamson Street, Westport.

12:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

7:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 700 S.

7:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.

11:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 800 W. and 1100 S.

Greensburg Police Department

Aug. 21

6:40 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.

7:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.

8:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.

12:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.

12:33 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.

1:59 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.

3:24 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of W. Edgewater Drive.

5:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.

Greensburg Fire

Aug. 21

7:46 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.

11:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 800 W. and 1100 S.

Letts Fire

Aug. 21

11:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 800 W. and 1100 S.

Westport Fire

11:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 800 W. and 1100 S.

