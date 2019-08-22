Decatur County Sheriff's Department
Arrests
Aug. 21
12:13 p.m.: Abigail Nicole Clemans, 21, Columbus, was arrested on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
12:22 p.m.: Wayne L. Schie, 37, Greensburg, was arrested in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street on preliminary charges of domestic battery and criminal confinement.
Incidents
Aug. 21
8:23 a.m.: Trespassing reported in the 200 block of S. Williamson Street, Westport.
12:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
7:04 p.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 2300 block of W. CR 700 S.
7:58 p.m.: Theft reported in the 8500 block of E. CR 215 S.
11:18 p.m.: Injury accident reported at CR 800 W. and 1100 S.
Greensburg Police Department
Aug. 21
6:40 a.m.: Theft reported in the 1500 block of N. Lincoln Street.
7:14 a.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Michigan Avenue.
8:10 a.m.: Disturbance reported in the 1600 block of W. Kole Drive.
12:22 p.m.: Domestic reported in the 1100 block of N. Carver Street.
12:33 p.m.: Battery reported in the 600 block of W. Park Road.
1:59 p.m.: Fight reported in the 400 block of E. Freeland Road.
3:24 p.m.: Vehicle break-in reported in the 100 block of W. Edgewater Drive.
5:29 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 400 block of N. Broadway Street.
Greensburg Fire
Aug. 21
7:46 p.m.: Lines/poles down reported in the 400 block of W. Washington Street.
Letts Fire
Aug. 21
Westport Fire
