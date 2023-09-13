blotter

Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Sept. 11

10:58 p.m.: Steven Ray Foster III, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Sept. 12

7:18 p.m.: Craig Alan Carter, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

10:12 p.m.: Christopher Michael Stephens, 27, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

Sept. 1

8:48 p.m.: Jonathon O. Ison, 27, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction and possession of marijuana.

11:44 p.m.: Joseph R. Leach, 40, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.

Sept. 3

12:10 a.m.: Charles T. Marshall Jr., 53, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.

9:10 p.m.: Nicholas A. Reese, 42, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

Sept. 4

6:33 p.m.: Steven J. Hoerig, 54, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.

Sept. 9

11:30 p.m.: Samuel A. De Valle Reyes, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Sept. 10

1:56 a.m.: Matthew E. Barrett, 22, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with an ACE of .15 or more, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

