Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 11
10:58 p.m.: Steven Ray Foster III, 31, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sept. 12
7:18 p.m.: Craig Alan Carter, 35, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief, public intoxication, and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
10:12 p.m.: Christopher Michael Stephens, 27, Osgood, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
Sept. 1
8:48 p.m.: Jonathon O. Ison, 27, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of obstruction and possession of marijuana.
11:44 p.m.: Joseph R. Leach, 40, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Sept. 3
12:10 a.m.: Charles T. Marshall Jr., 53, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated with a prior.
9:10 p.m.: Nicholas A. Reese, 42, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 4
6:33 p.m.: Steven J. Hoerig, 54, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of leaving the scene of a property damage accident and operating while intoxicated.
Sept. 9
11:30 p.m.: Samuel A. De Valle Reyes, 25, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.
Sept. 10
1:56 a.m.: Matthew E. Barrett, 22, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating with an ACE of .15 or more, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
