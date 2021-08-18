Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 16
11:24 a.m.: Ethan M. Groves, 21, Hartford City, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
4:31 p.m.: Tammy L. Sweet, 52, Greensburg, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
7:14 p.m.: Harley Davidson Pasley, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
Aug. 17
Midnight: Kevin Lee Riley, 28, Clarksville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:30 a.m.: Shelby Lynn Dean, 19, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
3:57 p.m.: Bryant Thomas Johnson, 31, Oxford, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:25 p.m.: Tiffany Christine Thomas, 37, Madison, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of marijuana.
10:06 p.m.: John Thomas McEwan, 45, Greensburg, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
11:58 p.m.: Carl Russell Keller, 39, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
11:58 p.m.: Jenny Gail Lozier, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
Aug. 11
1 p.m.: Ramonte D. Robinson Jr., 24, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
11:47 p.m.: Charles H. Lowe II, 54, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of invasion of privacy.
Aug. 12
9:37 a.m.: Joshua T. Trammell, 43, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:50 p.m.: Carl E. Lewis Jr., 37, Connersville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 13
11:51 a.m.: Joshua T. Trammell, 43, Brookville, was arrested on two unspecified warrants.
2:37 p.m.: Aaron L. Rose, 68, Laurel, was arrested on preliminary charges of intimidation and obstruction.
Aug. 14
12:20 a.m.: Dalton C. Beard, 22, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
1:45 p.m.: Alicia L. Gibbs, 41, Batesville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery.
2:17 p.m.: Travis L. Curtsinger, 20, Metamora, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:22 p.m.: Troy V. Couch, 49, Laurel, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of marijuana.
Aug. 15
1:26 a.m.: Skyler D. Campbell, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while suspended.
3:40 p.m.: Dustin A. Buckhave, 32, Brookville, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 16
3:05 p.m.: Jada A. Farler, 40, Oxford, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 17
12:05 p.m.: Lakendall A. Hunter, 41, Richmond, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:29 p.m.: Paige R. Christenberry, 18, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while never having obtained a driver’s license (second offense).
7:58 p.m.: Timothy D. Fields, 22, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
Rush Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Aug. 13
2:45 p.m.: Christina Marie Simpkins, 39, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
2:50 p.m.: Danielle L. Dalton, 47, New Castle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
Aug. 16
12:48 p.m.: Ricky Dale Smith Jr., 26, Shelbyville, was arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation, intimidation, and battery.
6:21 p.m.: Kevin Christopher Fehl, 31, Connersville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, violent felon in possession of a firearm, pointing a firearm at someone, possession of an altered handgun, carrying a handgun without a permit, aggressive driving, and criminal recklessness.
Aug. 17
4:16 a.m.: Aaron Keith Fields, 47, Rushville, was arrested for child molesting.
10:34 a.m.: Christopher James Goff, 37, Shelbyville, 80, Shelbyville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
12:27 p.m.: Mark Allen Logsdon, 41, Manilla, was arrested on charges of possession of meth, possession of paraphernalia, and possession o a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and a chemical substance registration violation.
3:50 p.m.: Zachary Charles Whittaker, 26, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
7:43 p.m.: Charles Duard Scott III, 41, Straughn, was arrested on a preliminary charge of probation violation.
