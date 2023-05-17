Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.
Franklin Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 12
8:07 a.m.: Kristopher D. Fette, 42, Brooville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
8:27 p.m.: Joshua D. McRoberts Sr., 40, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing, disorderly conduct and resisting.
May 13
1:20 a.m.: Tyler J. RIggle, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
6:24 p.m.: Samuel C. Henson, 41, Oldenburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
10:17 p.m.: Robert W. Miller, 57, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.
May 15
10:37 p.m.: Paul B. Wathen Jr., 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.
Greensburg Fire
May 15
12:47 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 3496 E. Base Road, Greensburg.
Westport Fire
May 15
12:18 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 700 W. and 1250 S.
Ripley Co. Sheriff
Arrests
May 16
5:52 p.m.: Thomas A. Wood, 45, Holton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.
11:10 p.m.: Kristopher D. Fette, 42, Brookville, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery and intimidation.
