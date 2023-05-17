Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and not proof of guilt. Those charged are presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Franklin Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 12

8:07 a.m.: Kristopher D. Fette, 42, Brooville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

8:27 p.m.: Joshua D. McRoberts Sr., 40, Brookville, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing, disorderly conduct and resisting.

May 13

1:20 a.m.: Tyler J. RIggle, 30, Brookville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

6:24 p.m.: Samuel C. Henson, 41, Oldenburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated/endangerment, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

10:17 p.m.: Robert W. Miller, 57, Middletown, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of disorderly conduct.

May 15

10:37 p.m.: Paul B. Wathen Jr., 40, Connersville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of a syringe.

Greensburg Fire

May 15

12:47 p.m.: Controlled burn reported at 3496 E. Base Road, Greensburg.

Westport Fire

May 15

12:18 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported at CR 700 W. and 1250 S.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 16

5:52 p.m.: Thomas A. Wood, 45, Holton, was arrested on a preliminary charge of resisting.

11:10 p.m.: Kristopher D. Fette, 42, Brookville, was arrested on two counts of domestic battery and intimidation.

