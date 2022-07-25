Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Decatur Co. Sheriff
Arrests
July 22
11:54 a.m.: Kadiyah Latrice Green, 20, Elm Grove, Wisconsin, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, shoplifting, money laundering, racketeering, and possession of marijuana.
11:54 a.m.: Dejanae Latrice Rivers, 19, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting, money laundering, racketeering, and possession of marijuana.
4:35 p.m.: Joshua Clay Kirby, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.
4:35 p.m.: Breanna Nicole Russell, 31, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of meth.
July 23
12:30 a.m.: Travis Lee Bishop, 40, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
2:42 p.m.: April Denise Cornn, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.
Greensburg Fire
July 22
5:17 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 131. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.
8:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 129 W. Fourth Street.
July 24
12:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Fifth and Broadway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.