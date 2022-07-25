Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

July 22

11:54 a.m.: Kadiyah Latrice Green, 20, Elm Grove, Wisconsin, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, shoplifting, money laundering, racketeering, and possession of marijuana.

11:54 a.m.: Dejanae Latrice Rivers, 19, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was arrested on preliminary charges of shoplifting, money laundering, racketeering, and possession of marijuana.

4:35 p.m.: Joshua Clay Kirby, 38, North Vernon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of possession of meth.

4:35 p.m.: Breanna Nicole Russell, 31, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and possession of meth.

July 23

12:30 a.m.: Travis Lee Bishop, 40, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

2:42 p.m.: April Denise Cornn, 46, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of shoplifting.

Greensburg Fire

July 22

5:17 p.m.: Vehicle fire reported on I-74 at westbound milemarker 131. St. Paul Fire was also dispatched.

8:46 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 129 W. Fourth Street.

July 24

12:41 p.m.: Injury accident reported at Fifth and Broadway.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you