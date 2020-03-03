Information from reports provided by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Decatur County Sheriff’s Department
Arrests
March 2
11:17 a.m.: Rexie L. Robinson, 36, Indianapolis, was arrested on preliminary charges of operating a motor boat while intoxicated with a prior conviction, driving while suspended, and operating while intoxicated.
2:43 p.m.: Kendell M. Hayes, 27, Decatur, Illinois, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
3:53 p.m.: Kenyatta White, 23, Harvey, Illinois, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
6:33 p.m.: Brandie Jo Dean, 35, Napoleon, was arrested on a preliminary charge of fraud.
6:35 p.m.: Quinton Jones, 31, Indianapolis, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.
10:18 p.m.: Paul D. Baker, 60, Indianapolis, was arrested in the 100 block of N. Lincoln Street on preliminary charges of public intoxication and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.
Incidents
March 2
10:51 a.m.: Attempted break-in reported in the 10,000 block of S. CR 350 W.
4:47 p.m.: Theft reported in the 3600 block of W. CR 650 N.
7:15 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 5500 block of W. CR 500 S.
11:49 p.m.: Disturbance reported in the 4300 block of S. CR 220 SW.
Greensburg Police Department
March 2
6:54 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 100 block of W. First Street.
12:59 p.m.: Crimes against a child reported in the 1300 block of N. Ingleton Drive.
1:53 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1300 block of N. Carver Street.
2:58 p.m.: Dispute reported in the 1100 block of N. Franklin Street.
5:11 p.m.: Juvenile problem reported in the 1200 block of N. Lincoln Street.
7:40 p.m.: Trespassing reported in the 2200 block of N. Edgewater Drive.
Westport Marshal
March 2
11:15 a.m.: Threats/intimidation reported in the 400 block of N. Ind. 3.
