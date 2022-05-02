Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Decatur Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 29

3:25 p.m.: Wilmer Leroy Lane, 49, Vevay, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

10:21 p.m.: Jared Scott Ketchum, 28, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of habitual traffic violator.

April 30

1:39 a.m.: Kelsey Renee Jean Smith-Faucett, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

2:49 a.m.: Cynthia L. Collins, 51, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

2:49 a.m.: Gary W. Motz, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

2:49 a.m.: Justin E. Paluch, 28, Branchville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of theft.

3:20 a.m.: Devin Scott Lykins, 29, Indianapolis, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.

7:28 a.m.: Jerald Thomas Loonan, 59, Greencastle, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

May 1

12:50 p.m.: Paul H. Sparks, 61, Westport, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery resulting in bodily injury and robbery.

3:06 p.m.: Lars Michael Mitchell, 22, West Harrison, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

Greensburg Fire

April 30

10:13 a.m.: Fire investigation reported at 2114 N. Edgewater Drive.

3:23 p.m.: Fire investigation reported at 798 S. Boulevard Road.

Ripley Co. Sheriff

Arrests

May 2

4:58 a.m.: Kathryn M. Jenkins, 36, Cincinnati, Ohio, was arrested on an unspecified warrant.

Rush Co. Sheriff

Arrests

April 29

10:51 p.m.: Lonnie Lee Arvin, 65, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery and disorderly conduct.

April 30

6:29 p.m.: Jennifer Marie Dehoney, 36, Rushville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of paraphernalia.

7:30 p.m.: Kenneth Miller Jr., 62, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.

May 1

12:01 a.m.: Jeremy Eugene Peters, 40, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

8:59 p.m.: Bart W. Wade, 41, Rushville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of failure to appear.

