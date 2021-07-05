Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Clarksburg Fire Dept.
July 3
7:38 p.m.: Brush fire reported in the 3100 block of N. Ind. 3, at North Decatur High School.
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Dept.
Arrests
July 2
5:27 p.m.: Jennifer K. White, 35, Columbus, was arrested on an unspecified warrant and a preliminary charge of resisting.
9:42 p.m.: Lisa Marie Hodges, 34, Cleves, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
July 3
12:21 a.m.: Ritchie Lee Morton, 36, Muncie, was arrested on preliminary charges of domestic battery in the presence of a child 16 years old or younger and intimidation.
Greensburg Fire Dept.
July 3
9:54 a.m.: Injury accident reported at Ind. 3 and CR 800 W.
St. Paul Fire Dept.
July 3
Westport Fire Dept.
July 3
