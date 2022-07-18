Information provided by area law enforcement agencies. Criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
July 17
6:03 a.m.: Structure fire reported at 9845 W. CR 100 N. Greensburg Fire also dispatched.
Arrests July 15
7:36 p.m.: Angel Camarena, 26, Batesville, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of stolen property and public intoxication.
9 p.m.: Bethany F. Lance, 37, Evansville, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated/endangerment.
July 16
2:02 a.m.: Troy Allen Howard, 27, Greensburg, was arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery with a prior.
2:44 p.m.: Michele L. Shaver, 45, Sunman, was arrested on a preliminary charge of public intoxication.
3:45 p.m.: Christopher Andrew Hall, 37, Elkhart, was arrested on preliminary charges of false informing, possession of cocaine or a narcotic, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated.
July 17
12:20 a.m.: Derek Connell Abbott, 35, Madison, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
3:38 p.m.: Cory Joe Lyons, 32, Greensburg, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana, and possession of meth.
8:02 p.m.: Corey Jones, 50, Fairfield, Ohio, was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating while intoxicated.
